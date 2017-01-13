Peterborough smokers successful at kicking the habit

Peterborough smokers are stubbing out their cigarettes and kicking the habit faster than anywhere else in the country, new figures have revealed.

Research analysed by Vapourlites.com found that 382,500 people in total had set a quit date through NHS Stop Smoking Services in the year 2015 – 2016 - with 56 per cent of people in Peterborough managing to pack in smoking for good.

Of the Cities analysed by Vapourlites.com, the highest was Peterborough, Leeds (51 per cent) and Lincoln (47 per cent). In contrast, among the lowest was Bristol (30 per cent), Newcastle (26 per cent) and Blackpool (12 per cent).

Charles Bloom, Managing Director of Vapourlites.com said: “The stop smoking services provided by the NHS has numerous successes, with significant quit smoking figures such as 56 per cent in Peterborough. If you look to some of the lower figures in some areas of the country, the programme seems to have had little effect on quit smoking rates, due to a discrepancy of budgets.

“However, there are still noteworthy quit smoking rates, proving if more money and help was injected, more smokers would ditch the dangerous habit. Overall the chances of successfully quitting is in fact four times more likely with group support or a substitute stop smoking aid. There are always alternatives, so if one such as the stop smoking groups does not help, we recommend you seek other help to support your habit”.