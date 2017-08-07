Peterborough NHS body moves out of special measures after NHS England inspection

The organisation which commissions health services in Peterborough has moved out of special measures after its latest inspection.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has had its rating changed from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’ after being inspected by NHS England.

No details are being given by NHS England for the new rating, but the CCG said: “NHS England has recognised that we have progressed a great deal in the last year.”

However, it noted: “There is still much for us to do to improve further as an organisation and, because of our financial position, we remain under directions from NHS England.”

Dr Gary Howsam, clinical chair and chief clinical officer of the CCG, said: “Our financial position continues to be very challenging and we need to continue to work together as an organisation to meet our control total deficit whilst maintaining safe and high quality services for our population.

“We will need to make some difficult decisions but I am confident that we can rise to the challenge.”

The CCG is currently consulting on ending IVF treatment for couples in Cambridgeshire, apart from two exceptions, as it seeks to make savings to its budget.

The organisation has 103 GP practices as members, which cover all GP practices in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, as well as three practices in North Hertfordshire (Royston) and two in Northamptonshire (Oundle and Wansford).

It is responsible for: the care and treatment you may need in hospital, community health services, urgent and emergency care, medicines you may be prescribed, mental health services and support and services for people with learning disabilities.

