Peterborough GP practices could merge in new plan

GP practices could merge under new proposals which will shape future healthcare in Peterborough.

Health chiefs want to see practices turned into ‘federations’ with GPs working across city surgeries.

The lead practitioner behind the proposals, Dr Alex Gimson, said all practices should remain open after merging, but he admitted the final decision will be for GPs who run the practices.

The proposals, which will be discussed with GPs before being implemented at a later date, were revealed in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) which aims to tackle an expected £500 million deficit over the next four years.

Other proposals include more staff at Peterborough City Hospital to tackle cardiovascular disease after Dr Gimson admitted that Peterborough needed more resources.

He said: There is a very significant burden of cardiovascular disease in the Peterborough area. To meet that need we think we need to improve the delivery of cardiology heart care to people in Peterborough.

“The service is not as good [as elsewhere] considering the very significant burden of heart disease have in the locality which is rising at a rate greater than residents of the United Kingdom.

“We think there will be better and quicker access to an opinion to your problem. There will be more staff.”

Dr Gimson said no services will be moving out of Peterborough. He also said patients with conditions such as diabetes and chronic bronchitis will be helped to self-care, which could see them take medication without going to see a GP.