Peterborough City Hospital unaffected by large-scale NHS cyber-attack

A cyber-attack which has hit NHS hospitals across the country is not affecting Peterborough City Hospital.

Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals are also unaffected, as is the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

The cyber-attack, which struck this afternoon (Friday, May 12), has forced IT and phone systems to be shut down elsewhere.

NHS Digital said so far 16 trusts have been affected.

The neighbouring trust which runs Boston, Grantham and Lincoln hospitals has cancelled all ‘Outpatients, endoscopy, cardiology and radiology’ scheduled for this weekend after it was attacked by a cyber attack reported to be ‘creeping’ across the country.

A spokeswoman for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Fortunately our hospital systems have not been affected by the cyber-attack reported in other parts of the country this afternoon.

“We have taken additional precautionary measures to maintain our secure systems under the guidance of NHS Digital.”

NHS Digital said: “A number of NHS organisations have reported to NHS Digital that they have been affected by a ransomware attack.

“The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor.

“This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors.

“At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed.

“NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and ensure patient safety is protected.

“Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available.”