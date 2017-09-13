Peterborough City Hospital hit by computer issues

Patients attending Peterborough City Hospital today are being warned they could face delays after problems with a computer server.

The problems were discovered earlier this morning at the hospital, and in a number of departments staff are using pen and paper to record information, rather than the computer system.

Patients should still attend the hospital as normal for any appointments.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said: “The problem with one of the servers was discovered this morning. While we have more than one server, it has had an impact on the system, on both patient facing systems, and the back office.

“There is no risk to patient safety, and staff have been deployed to deal with the situation.

“There is no evidence the problem has been caused by a virus attack.”

It is not known when the server will be back up and running.