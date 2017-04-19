Peterborough City Council pays out £2,800 after resident made to pay for carers’ meal costs

More than £2,500 has been awarded to a resident who was incorrectly told to pay carers’ meal costs.

Peterborough City Council has paid back the £2,825 costs to the individual whose gender and age are not being disclosed in order to protect his/her identity.

The council has paid the money after receiving a complaint, but it was a separate company which incorrectly charged the individual for the in-house carers’ meals.

The council, which has a contract with the company, said it will consider whether it will now try to reclaim the money back from it.

A council spokesman said it will not name the company in case it helped to identify the wronged individual.

He added: “Following an investigation it was found that the individual was paying, incorrectly, for their carers’ meals.

“This should not have been the individual’s financial responsibility and therefore we are reimbursing these costs.”

The meals were incorrectly paid for over an approximate period of two years.

The council added that had it not made a payment as recommended by its complaints process, a further complaint would have gone into the Local Government Ombudsman (a complaints adjudicator) which would have led to further costs.