Nurses arrive from USA

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital welcomed 22 American student nurses and their professor last week, as part of a four month learning opportunity in the UK.

The students, who are from Evansville University, based in Indiana, arrived last week at their UK accommodation at Harlaxton College, near Grantham.

This is the third year that students have visited the Trust however this year will be the first time that students have each been able to undertake a short clinical placement in a ward or department across the Trust.

Ivan Graham, Assistant Director of Nursing (Effectiveness), said: “This is a great opportunity for us to work with American student nurses and guide them in their future career development.”