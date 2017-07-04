NSPCC praises victims’ courage after 25 new cases of Female Genital Mutilation reported in Peterborough

The NSPCC has praised the courage of Female Genital Mutilation victims after newly released figures revealed there were 25 new cases reported in Peterborough in 2016/17.

The NHS Digital statistics cover the local authority area,

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Once more these figures highlight that FGM continues to affect hundreds of girls and women living in communities across England.

“FGM is child abuse. Despite being illegal for over 30 years, too many people are still being subjected to it and it is right that health services have started to properly record evidence of this horrendous practice.

“The NSPCC Helpline is contacted more than once a day by people worried about girls who may have suffered, or are at risk of, FGM. It takes courage to report concerns as many feel ashamed or worry they will betray friends and family.

“But we need to end the silence that surrounds FGM to better protect children.”

Anyone concerned about someone who has suffered, or is at risk of, FGM, can contact the NSPCC FGM Helpline anonymously on 0800 028 3550 or visit nspcc.org.uk.