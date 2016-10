A family donated a blood pressure monitor to the Peterborough City Hospital Oncology Ward in thanks for treatment they received.

Marjory Limb, from Dogsthorpe, held a collection at the funeral of husband Geoff to pay for the new machine.

She was inspired to raise the money after visiting another NHS Trust whilst her husband Geoff was undergoing treatment after his cancer diagnosis.

The new monitor has been engraved to commemorate Geoff.