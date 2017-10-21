New kit will help hundreds fight cancer

An extension of the Radiotherapy Unit at Peterborough City Hospital will help hundreds more patients get crucial life saving treatment in the city.

The expansion to the unit was officially opened last week by generous fundraisers Mark Cross and Lesley Kalina.

Both Mark and Lesley have been treated at the hospital in the past, and have raised money for the unit since their treatment.

The extra bunker built earlier this year has enabled an additional linear accelerator, the machine used to provide the radiotherapy, to be installed at the hospital.

Jamie Fairfoul, Head of Radiotherapy Physics at the hospital, said: “We now have three linacs here at PCH.

“Last year we treated around 1000 patients and this extra machine allows us to treat an additional 750, meaning those patients don’t need to travel to neighbouring hospitals during their treatment.”

The event was also attended by youngsters and teachers from three city primary schools Nene Valley, Orton Wistow and Woodston who had worked to improve the experience for patients.

Pupils from each of the schools provided themed artwork which is now being displayed in special ‘hot boards’ donated to the hospital by Progress Health.

The drawings and paintings are now brightening up the inside of each of the bunkers and help distract patients who visit for treatment.

Paula Brown, Radiotherapy Manager, said the work was making a difference to patients in the hospital.

She said: “We’d like to thank all of the schools and the teachers for coordinating this work for us.

“Art is a form of therapy and the children have put so much effort into creating some really thought-provoking pictures for our patients to enjoy.”