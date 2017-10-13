Mum’s appeal to find mystery Peterborough gentleman who gave newborn the shirt off his back

A new mum is appealing for help tracing a gentleman who gave her the shirt of his back after she gave birth outside Peterborough City Hospital.

Frances Greaves is searching for the mystery man after she gave birth on Wednesday.

She gave birth to her daughter after a somewhat speedy and unexpected delivery outside of the Maternity Unit on Wednesday at around 2pm - with the gentleman taking off his shirt to warm the baby.

Both Mum and baby girl are doing brilliantly and Frances wants to track down the kind man to say thank you...as well as return his freshly washed t-shirt.

Anyone who can help should contact Peterborough City Hospital by visiting www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk