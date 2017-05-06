Meetings on cuts to IVF service postponed

Public meetings on plans to end funding for IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire have been postponed.

Health chiefs are planning to stop routinely commissioning any specialist fertility services other than for two specified exceptions - for patients undergoing cancer treatment and for men who have a chronic viral infection.

It is believed this will save the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group £700,000 a year as it looks to cut costs.

The meetings have been postponed due to the announcement of the general election.

The meetings will be rescheduled after the election and the consultation on the proposals will be extended to 5pm on July 31.