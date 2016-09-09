Man rushed to hospital with burns and chest pain after serious electric shock

A man was taken to hospital after suffering an electric shock and burns to his hands.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 10.52am today, Friday September 9, to Alconbury Truck Park off the A14.

A paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew attended.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 50s, who had suffered burns to his hands and chest pain after receiving an electric shock from a refrigerator.

He was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further treatment.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening