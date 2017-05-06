Leukaemia is no obstacle for Isaac

A sports -mad 10-year-old will take part in a gruelling obstacle course – while battling for his life with his fight against leukaemia.

Isaac Fell will take part in the Young Mucker event as part of Rat Race’s Dirty Weekend in Stamford next month – his first event since being hit with the diagnosis last year.

Mum Liz, dad Simon, and Isaac and Noah

Isaac, from Tallington, still has chemotherapy drugs every day and faces another two years of treatment, but is determined to help raise vital funds for four children’s charities - and will run 3km, taking on 20 obstacles along the route.

Isaac began suffering from back pain in December 2015 after returning from training at his local running club. Doctors put it down to a pulled muscle, and Isaac continued with the sport he loves. He completed a 5km run on Boxing Day and ran in the North Midlands Cross Country League a few weeks later, but his back pain refused to subside.

Mum Liz said: “It seemed to be tiredness and we tried to ensure he got a bit of rest to catch up.

“Then on January 22, 2016 I got a call from his school telling me he really didn’t seem well. We went straight to the doctor and then the hospital. The medical staff worked hard trying to find a cause to Isaac’s temperature and pains.

“He had many blood tests, X-rays, an ultrasound scan, an MRI scan and a bone marrow biopsy. An on February 2 Isaac was diagnosed with leukaemia.”

The William Hildyard Primary pupil has endured months of chemotherapy, blood tests and scans but has remained upbeat throughout and continued to attend as much school as possible.

Liz said: “It has been tough. Isaac lost all of his hair and the drugs took a lot out of him. But he has managed to keep going and attended school most of the time.

“He obviously missed days when he was in hospital, or when he was just too ill to go, but most of the time he was in.

“Isaac still has a while to go in his treatment and has chemotherapy drugs every day, requires his bloods to be taken, and has lumbar punctures every 12 weeks.

“He will be in maintenance therapy until May 2019 but it is a lot less intensive now. He has all his hair back and he copes incredibly well.”

Isaac and his brother Noah (8), will take part in the Young Mucker on May 6 at Burghley House. Isaac completed the course in 2015, while his mum completed the showpiece of the Dirty Weekend – a 20 mile race littered with 200 hurdles – making it the largest obstacle race in the world.

Isaac and his family will be raising money for Children with Cancer UK, CLIC Sargent, Starlight, and the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG).

To help support Isaac’s fundraising visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TeamFell