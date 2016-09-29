Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough hospital trusts agree resolution to merge

The Trusts running Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals have each agreed a resolution to merge the two organisations in order to sustain acute services for patients in Huntingdonshire, Greater Peterborough and South Lincolnshire.

The boards of both hospital trusts met separately this week to discuss a Full Business Case that sets out in detail the case for merging all clinical and administration functions from 1 April 2017.

Both boards were clear that their approval was subject to the consideration of feedback on the integration of clinical services from the local independent Clinical Senate, and obtaining further views from staff and members of the public at additional engagement sessions to be held throughout October and early November.

Both boards agreed to review this feedback in their public board meetings in late November, when they are expected to ratify the decision to merge.

In a joint statement, the two chief executives of the hospital Trusts, Lance McCarthy of Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust, and Stephen Graves, of Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our board members have given careful consideration to the Full Business Case. We are mindful that we are acting in the interests of a joint population of approximately 700,000 patients and 6,000 staff. This is why it is important to take the time to obtain further feedback from members of the public and staff, and to ensure the Clinical Senate members can give us their views, particularly on the clinical benefits of merging.

“We also recognise that in bringing the two organisations together we need to give full consideration to how we integrate the cultures in Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals and ensure that we do not lose the things that our staff love about working in each one in order to achieve the best of both organisations.

“We must reiterate that our Business Case states that a single, merged organisation would operate from the three current hospital sites. There are no plans to change the provision of services from current arrangements, our focuses remains to jointly deliver care that’s better, safer and local.”

While additional feedback is gathered, the Full Business Case is being submitted to the regulator NHS Improvement.

As well as holding a series of briefing sessions with hospital staff, the Trusts will be staging a further six public engagement events in October to gather views on the Full Business Case.

The meetings take place at:

Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s Partnership Suite on Monday 3 October at 5.45pm

Stamford Hospital Meeting Hall on Thursday 6 October at 5.45pm

Deepings Community Centre, Market Deeping, on Monday 10 October at 7pm

Peterborough City Hospital, Learning Centre, on Tuesday 11 October at 5.45pm

St Ives Corn Exchange on Thursday 13 October at 2pm

Bourne Corn Exchange on Thursday 20 October at 4.30pm