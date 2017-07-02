Have say on IVF plans

New dates have been announced for a consultation on plans to stop NHS funded fertility treatment for couples in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire which health chiefs say is due to budget pressures.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is holding public meetings on July 10 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, and 6pm to 7pm, at the Fleet in Fleet Way, Fletton. On July 11, a meeting will be held from 6pm to 7pm at The Boat House in Harbour Square, Wisbech, and on July 13 there is a meeting from 6pm to 7pm at Huntingdon Library, Princes Street.

The consultation finishes at 5pm on July 31.