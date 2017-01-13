GP surgery was shut for three months

A GP practice was suspended from seeing patients for three months up until November last year due to concerns for patient safety.

Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre in Sugar Way, Woodston, was judged by Care Quality Commission inspectors to have an “issue relating to the safe prescribing and management of medicines.”

It was also reported that: “The systems and processes in place to ensure good governance were ineffective.”

The ‘inadequate’ practice can now see patients again but remains in special measures.

Dr Margaret Upsdell, chairman of the Botolph Bridge Patient Participation Group, said: “The PPG acknowledge the hard work and support put in by all the Botolph team as well as enormous support from the many patients. After the two-and-a-half years of tendering this has taken its toll on clinical and administrative staff morale and numbers.

“But, now that this is over, and together with the Royal College of GPs and further support team recruited by the practice, we are glad to confirm the significant improvements as mentioned in the latest CQC report. I want to reassure patients that the PPG is doing everything we can to support the practice.”