GP surgery remains inadequate says CQC

A GP practice remains ‘inadequate’ after a second inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC was highly critical of Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre in Sugar Way after inspecting it in June, with its report stating that patients were left at risk. A follow-up inspection took place two months’ later, with the findings now released.

Inspectors noted that improvements have been made, including bringing in more locum GPs. But the employment of a new member of staff from July to undertake medicine reviews was said to have again left patients at risk.

The Peterborough Telegraph twice left messages with a staff member at the surgery asking if somebody would like to comment but did not hear back.