‘Give your body a break from alcohol’

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, and his deputy, Andy Coles, are joining thousands of people giving up alcohol from January 1, 2017 for a month, to support Dry January.

They are joining forces with Cambridgeshire County Council to encourage other people across the county to do the same. Now in its 5th year, the Alcohol Concern campaign asks people to consider giving up alcohol for a month to give their bodies a break from drinking.

Mr Ablewhite said: “Alcohol misuse costs England approximately £21bn per year in healthcare, crime and lost productivity costs. It can also lead to poor health, including cancer, high blood pressure and depression.”

For more details visit www.alcoholconcern.org.uk/dry-january