Girl given £22 million settlement after errors by Peterborough hospital staff leave her with severe brain injury

An 11 year old girl, who suffered a severe brain injury at birth causing cerebral palsy following errors made by Peterborough District Hospital staff at the time of her birth, has secured a £22.1 million settlement package.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will need round the clock care for the rest of her life after developing a hypoxic brain injury leading to cerebral palsy.

The young girl was born in October 2006 but due to errors made by staff at the Peterborough Hospital during her mother’s pregnancy and her delivery left her brain starved of oxygen leading to severe brain damage. She now suffers with cerebral palsy, has learning difficulties and is wheelchair dependent. Her life expectancy has also been diminished and she is only likely to live into her 70’s. She will always require 24 hour care from others and will have a range of special care requirements to ensure she is well cared for.

After a successful medical negligence claim she has now been awarded a package equivalent to £22.1 million in compensation to enable specialist accommodation, care and equipment to be provided, now and throughout her life.

Olivia Scates, a Partner at JMW Solicitors LLP, acted on the girl’s behalf. Olivia said that the extent of the brain damage which the girl had sustained means that she will be reliant on others to care for her for the rest of her life.

Olivia Scates from JMW commented: “This is a truly tragic and distressing case. The life of this otherwise healthy girl and that of her family have been devastated by the mistakes made before and during the birth. Our client’s parents have had to go through such an ordeal due to an avoidable tragedy and sadly they were let down in the worst possible way by the hospital.

“This was a very difficult case but the family fought hard to secure a compensation settlement that would cater for their daughter’s complex needs. Nothing can be done to turn back the clock but this settlement will ensure this girl will have the support she needs for the rest of her life. I am delighted that the family will now have access to excellent care to help improve her quality of life due to her severe disabilities. She is a delightful girl with a fabulous personality and her fortitude and attitude is humbling, her parents and sister are devoted to her and are very proud of her and help her to live to the full.”

Dr Kanchan Rege, Medical Director at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Peterborough City Hospital, the successor to Peterborough District Hospital said: “We can confirm that the Trust has agreed a court settlement for a long-running case involving a child who sustained an injury at birth.

“The care received was investigated in detail but due to patient confidentiality we cannot provide further information about this case.”