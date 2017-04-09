Get prescriptions ready

Residents are urged to be ready for Easter by planning ahead for repeat prescriptions and knowing how best to use NHS services.

GP surgeries will be closed during the Easter weekend from Friday, April 14 to Monday, April 17.

Dr Gary Howsam, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group clinical chair and local GP, said: “Local health services are bracing themselves for a very busy time over the next couple of weeks, so it’s important people ensure they are prepared and choose the right service for their illness or injury.

“Ordering and collecting new prescriptions can take several days, so do check you have enough medication or order in plenty of time. Coughs, colds and diarrhoea can easily be treated at home or with advice from your local pharmacist, many of which will be open across the weekend, even Easter Sunday.

“If you do become unwell and need advice or medical treatment quickly, then you should call NHS 111.”