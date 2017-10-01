Get help to quit smoking

City smokers are being challenged to stop for 28 days, as part of the national Stoptober challenge starting on October 1.

Stoptober is the biggest mass quit attempt in the country, driving over one million to date to kick the habit. If you can make it to 28 days smokefree, you’re five times more likely to stay quit for good.

Roadshows held by the Healthy Peterborough lifestyle service will be held over the next two weeks where smokers can pop in and find out more.

Cllr Diane Lamb, Cabinet Member for Public Health at Peterborough City Council, said: “There are many ways to quit and Stoptober can help you choose what works for you. These include using medication (including nicotine replacement therapies such as patches and gum) or electronic cigarettes.

“Stoptober offers a range of free support to help you, including an app and daily emails from Public Health England. There is also lots of encouragement from the Stoptober online community on Facebook.

“In addition, you can get expert face-to-face advice from local stop smoking services. Those who use stop smoking aids and who get face-to-face support from their local stop smoking service are up to four times more likely to quit successfully.”

For information about the roadshows, visit www.healthypeterborough.org.uk.

People unable to attend the events can call 01733 590064 for help quitting.