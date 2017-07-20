Fitness Station is Peterborough Telegraph Gym of the Year - again

Simon Gomm was rightly all smiles after his Fitness Station won the Peterborough Telegraph Gym of the Year award for the second time.

The Dogsthorpe Road gym came out on top after two rounds of voting by PT readers earlier this year - just as it did in 2016.

Simon, who has been in charge since 2006, said: “It was great to win the award in 2016 and when we were approached about taking part again this year I thought ‘why not?’

“We got some copies of the paper in and encouraged members to vote for us again and I was proud when we came out on top once more.

“I think we really offer value for money to keep our members happy, which is why they like it here.

“We have made the place bigger, bought in even more of the best equipment you can get, added air conditioning and prices haven’t gone up in my time here.

“I am really happy.”