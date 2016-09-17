Find out more about hospital merger plans

A series of public meetings looking at the proposed merger of Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals will be held this autumn.

The meetings, which will be held in September and October, will see the chief executives of the two trusts outlining why they think the merger is being proposed, and to hear residents’ views.

In a joint statement, Lance McCarthy, Chief Executive of Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust and Stephen Graves, Chief Executive of Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, urged people to attend the meetings.

They said: “We want people to understand the reasons why we are proposing to merge our hospital trusts and to hear the facts about the future delivery of our services.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to attend these meetings so we can answer any questions, dispel any myths and reassure members of the public about any specific concerns they may have.”

The public meetings will take place at St Neots’ Priory Centre on Monday 19 September at 7pm; Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s Partnership Suite on Monday 3 October at 5.45pm; Stamford Hospital Meeting Hall on Thursday 6 October at 5.45pm; Deepings Community Centre, Market Deeping, on Monday 10 October at 7pm.

There will be other meetings at Peterborough City Hospital, Learning Centre, on Tuesday 11 October at 5.45pm; St Ives Corn Exchange on Thursday 13 October at 2pm and Bourne Corn Exchange on Thursday 20 October at 4.30pm.

To register for a place at any one of the events, or to find out more information if you are unable to attend the meetings, email communications@pbh-tr.nhs.uk.