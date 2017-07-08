Final phase of improvement works underway at hospital

The final phase of works at Stamford Hospital have begun - with the scheme set to finish at the end of the month.

The works to create improvements for patients are expected to complete on 28 July. The third and final phase of the works includes an upgrade of the new reception area, new administration spaces, redecorated corridors, improved lighting and new flooring. In preparation for this final phase of works, the hospital’s main reception desk has moved temporarily to Clinic D.

Other areas completed under the £2m redevelopment include a brand new MRI scanner and imaging department, a new outpatients department with additional rooms for adults and children and a second ultrasound room.