Extra car parking spaces made for patients at Peterborough City Hospital

Extra car parking spaces have been freed up at Peterborough City Hospital for patients and visitors to use.

The Trust running the hospital has created alternative parking arrangements for staff which has resulted in an additional 150 spaces becoming free for patients and visitors to use in car park A, located at the front of the hospital site. The spaces were opened to patients and visitors yesterday.

This is in addition to the other four patient-and-visitor-only car parks that are already available.

In total this will now provide 753 spaces for patients and visitors only and 1,329 spaces for staff only. Car parking enforcement will also begin from March to ensure appropriate use of parking facilities and to keep access routes in and out of the hospital site clear for emergency vehicles.

Staff are also being encouraged to use alternative modes of transport where possible, and a new car share app is being launched in the coming months.

Stephen Graves, Chief Executive of Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have had problems with car parking for some time now and I would like to apologise to our patients and visitors that have been affected by this. Coming into hospital can be an incredibly stressful experience for our patients and visitors and we want to ensure that getting onto the site and getting to an appointment on time is a smooth process for all.

“I would like to thank our staff for their support in using the alternative parking arrangements we have created close to our site. We will be working with them to implement an updated Travel Plan across our Trust.”