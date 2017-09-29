Ex-care worker appeal

A former care home worker who was diagnosed with the deadly asbestos-related cancer, mesothelioma 20 months ago has teamed up with specialist lawyers to call on her ex-colleagues to come forward and help her discover how she developed the illness.

Patricia Spitzer, 52, who is originally from Eye, but now lives in the Netherlands, discovered she had developed mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lung commonly associated with asbestos exposure – in December of 2015.

She found she had the condition after she sought medical advice for symptoms unconnected to her mesothelioma.

Patricia – who is also known as Patty – believes she may have been exposed to asbestos during an 18-month period working at residential care home The Croft, in Eye, in the 1980s.

As part of their investigations, her lawyers are keen to hear from any former workmates from that period.

Anyone who can help should call Martyn Hayward on 0370 1500 100.