Eat healthily in new year

Residents are being urged to have a healthier 2017 as part of a campaign to keep the city fitter.

The first Healthy Peterborough campaign of 2017 will focus on advice and support which can help everyone enjoy a balanced diet.

This is important because becoming overweight or obese increases your risk of getting type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. Eating healthily starts with enjoying a balanced diet. The types of food you choose to eat are key to ensuring you get the right nutrients to keep you healthy.

Councillor Diane Lamb, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for public health, said: “New Year is a great time to make a few changes to your diet. If you start with achievable goals you will quickly see and feel a difference in your health and wellbeing and you will be more likely to stick to your new regime.

“There is plenty of support and advice available for adults and families, including lots of information on the Healthy Peterborough website. I’d urge anyone who has a few pounds to lose or would just like some more ideas for eating healthily to visit the site and see how they could achieve a healthy weight, give themselves more energy or cut their risk of developing serious illness.”

There is help available for any children aged between four and 17 years old who are above a healthy weight at the MoreLife clubs which run for ten weeks at venues in Peterborough. For more advice about eating healthily and the clubs and support available visit www.healthypeterborough.org.uk.