Donation to help unit

A family have kindly donated funds towards a new respiratory machine at Peterborough City Hospital.

Andrew Ward and his sister Penny Compton presented £500 to the Critical Care Team following the death of Andrew’s wife Avril in March this year.

Avril had been a regular patient on the Critical Care Unit having been admitted four times in the past two years. They chose to donate to the unit after collecting donations at Avril’s funeral. Andrew said “The care my wife received in the unit was brilliant. I am sure that it was their care and sheer determination that Avril pulled through the first three times she was admitted.”

Marie Caston, Sister in the Critical Care Unit, said “We are so grateful to Andrew and Penny for this donation.”