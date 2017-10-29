Chance to ask questions at hospital meeting

The next board meeting for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will be geld at Stamford Hospital.

The trust, which also runs Peterborough City Hospital, will hold the meeting on Tuesday, October 31 at 1.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend, and there will be chance to ask questions.

This month’s meeting will feature a presentation about Sepsis and will include a review of the month by the Chairman Rob Hughes and a report by CEO Stephen Graves.