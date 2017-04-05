Car parking enforcement teams to start work at Peterborough City Hospital

Car parking enforcement teams will start work at Peterborough City Hospital later this month to stop people leaving their cars in the wrong place.

The number of car parking spaces at Peterborough City Hospital increased for visitors and patients in January this year, providing an additional 150 spaces.

These improvements mean that visitors to the hospital now have access to 753 spaces specifically available to them.

Following this car parking enforcement will begin from April 18 to ensure the appropriate use of parking facilities and to keep access routes in and out of the hospital site clear for emergency vehicles.

The Trust running the hospital has created alternative parking arrangements for staff which has resulted in an additional 150 spaces becoming free for patients and visitors to use in car park A, located at the front of the hospital site. This will be an addition to the other four patient-and-visitor-only car parks that are already available.

Staff now have access to 1,329 car parking spaces and are also being encouraged to use alternative modes of transport where possible, and a new car share app is being launched in the coming months.

Stephen Graves, Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have had problems with car parking for some time now and I would like to apologise to our patients and visitors that have been affected by this. Coming into hospital can be an incredibly stressful experience for them and we want to ensure that getting onto the site and getting to an appointment on time is a smooth process for all.

“Unfortunately some individuals, both staff and the public, have been illegally parking and blocking some of the key emergency access routes into and out of the hospital, which is incredibly dangerous. As a result we have had to bring in enforcement notices, which we hope will prevent this kind of parking from continuing.

“I would like to thank our staff for their support in using the alternative parking arrangements we have created close to our site. We will be working with them to implement an updated Travel Plan across our Trust.”