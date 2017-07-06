Big outdoor launch for new Healthy Peterborough Lifestyle Service

The city’s Healthy Peterborough Lifestyle Service is inviting members of the public to celebrate its launch on Saturday (July 8) between 10am and 4pm on Bridge Street, outside Peterborough Town Hall.

The vibrant and entertaining launch event offers the opportunity to learn about the range of support on offer with a focus on healthy body, healthy heart and lungs and exercise.

Free health checks, stop smoking support and exercise demonstrations will run alongside a fun-packed day of Bhangra music, balloon modelling, stilt walkers, face painters, giant bubbles and puppets.

Peterborough City Council commissioned Solutions4Health to provide information and support to enable residents to make better lifestyle choices and take control of their health.

Councillor Diane Lamb, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for public health, will join representatives from Solutions4Health in celebrating this new service.

Cllr Lamb said: “The new Healthy Peterborough Lifestyle Service has real potential to transform people’s lives and I’m looking forward to the launch event to see the support being offered in practice.

“Backed up by research, we know that changes in lifestyle - for example giving up smoking or taking more exercise - can have a big impact on our long-term health. But it can be hard to make changes without support and motivational advice, and that’s where the new service steps in.

“Whether you want to give up smoking or some tips on integrating exercise into your lifestyle, all the advice is going to be on hand. I hope as many people as possible will come along to the event to get a taster of the support on offer.”

Leena Sankla, director of public health & lifestyle services at Solutions4Health, said: “We are excited to showcase the amazing support on offer to both children and adults in the city of Peterborough.

“The event is shaping up to be a real celebration of the diversity and vibrancy of the city as well as highlighting key areas where the Healthy Peterborough Lifestyle Service can help residents to understand their health and make a positive change, not only for themselves but for their friends, family and loved ones.”

Peterborough residents who can’t make it to on the day but are keen to start living a healthier, happier life, can contact the service on:Telephone: 0800 376 5655 / 01733 590 064

Email: healthy.peterborough@nhs.net

Web: www.healthypeterborough.org.uk.