Become a volunteer to help Peterborough mothers in disadvantaged communities

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) is teaming up with NCT (National Childbirth Trust) to train volunteer Birth and Beyond Community Supporters (BBCS) to reach out to disadvantaged parents in Peterborough.

These new volunteers will support hundreds of mothers in disadvantaged communities who are at risk of isolation and struggling to access the services they need.

The BBCS programme offers support to new mothers during the all-important first 1,000 days following their child’s birth, to reduce isolation, improve emotional wellbeing and increase access to local services.

This support creates the conditions to strengthen the parent-infant relationship during the early years which impacts on a child’s longer term social, cognitive and emotional development.

Volunteers are now being recruited to share their own parenting experience and help new parents to make use of networks to connect to each other and to services.

Volunteers will be fully trained and achieve a level 2 qualification. In return they will be expected to volunteer for at least 10 hours per month.

CKH is holding a taster session for new volunteers on Monday, October 30 at the CKH Westwood Hub in Hampton Court.

Kate Newbolt, service manager - customer, community and stakeholder engagement at CKH, said of the project: “Cross Keys Homes are determined to offer life changing opportunities to people of all ages.

“We know how important those formative years are in a child’s development and how much many new parents can struggle with the change in their family that a new baby brings.

“By teaming up with an organisation with the enormous skills and experience of NCT and using the amazing power of volunteers we know we will be able to get young families on the right path to enjoying parenthood and set their children up for life.”

To find out more and to register your interest contact peterboroughbirthandbeyond@nct.org.uk or call 01733 396404.