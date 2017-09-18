All smiles for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya as she prepares to be discharged from hospital

The MP for Peterborough was all smiles as she prepared to be discharged from hospital.
Fiona Onasanya tweeted a picture of her with a nurse and the words: “Hospital visit! Hope to be discharged soon, and a big THANK YOU to the amazing NHS staff (like nurse Jo here) for their exceptional work.”
The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Ms Onasanya’s office which replied: “Everything is OK, Fiona should be discharged shortly; we don’t believe it was anything serious but of course always better to be safe than sorry with these things.”
