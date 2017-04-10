Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Dogsthorpe

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were called to a ‘critical’ medical incident in Dogsthorpe on Saturday evening.

Several readers contacted the Peterborough Telegraph after seeing the air ambulance land.

The East of England Ambulance service were called at 7.10pm on Saturday to a report of a patient who was not breathing in Nottingham Way.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance were dispatched.

They treated a man who was in cardiac arrest.

Following treatment at the scene, the patient was resuscitated and taken by land ambulance to Papworth Hospital in a critical condition.