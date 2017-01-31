£64,000 boost for hospital’s maternity unit

Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s Park Maternity Team has successfully secured £64,000 in government funding for training and enhancing services for women and their babies.

The funding comes from the Government’s National Maternity Safety Ambition, part of an £8million funding boost from Health Education England.

The money will be used to support maternity teams to maintain high standards of safety through leadership development and multi-disciplinary teamwork training. It will also fund advanced training for Midwives in more specialised areas such as maternal critical care, fetal medicine and advanced neonatal resuscitation.

£10,000 of the money secured is from the Department of Health and is set aside specifically for an innovation project. Hinchingbrooke was one of only 25 Trusts in the UK to be successful in securing this innovation funding, and will use it to develop a service for women with additional needs. These women will be offered additional support from their midwife and benefit from a more personalised approach to their care.

The funding is enabling Hinchingbrooke’s midwives to take advanced training in perinatal mental health including anxiety and depression, as well as developing skills in bereavement support and birth trauma support.

Heather Gallagher, Head of Midwifery said: “The level of funding we’ve received clearly shows that maternity services at Hinchingbrooke are an invaluable asset to our region. We continue to receive excellent feedback from women and their families about their experiences of our care and are proud of our consistently high ratings in the Friends and Family Test.

“The funding is a real opportunity for us to build on this success – it gives our Midwives an important opportunity to enhance their skills via advanced training and will help us to ensure that we continue to provide exemplary standards of care and safety for all women and their babies.”