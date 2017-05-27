£2 million hospital development on track

The next phase of the £2 million redevelopment of Stamford Hospital is on track to finish on Friday, June 9.

Matron and site manager Sue Brooks, who is leading the project, said: “This is an exciting time for patients and staff. Completed works are already making a huge difference to patients who are making good use of our new MRI scanner and purpose-built pain management suite, which relocated from one side of the hospital to the other.

“Together with our new physiotherapy gym, outpatients department and waiting rooms, we are really improving patient experience. We’re looking forward to completion of the next phase that will deliver a refurbished health clinic and expanded Phlebotomy area.

“New flooring and lighting has been installed in the main outpatients corridor. This is work in progress and will continue over the next few weekends. In preparation for the final phase of works, our reception desk will move to its temporary home in Clinic D.”