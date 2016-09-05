Have your say on railway ‘dive under’ plans in Peterborough

Residents will be able to have their say on a new ‘dive under’ as part of railway upgrade plans in Werrington.

The project near Werrington will see a new section of track built to ‘dive under’ the East Coast Main Line and connect with the Great Northern Great Eastern Line, which once complete will help ease congestion and create capacity for more train services to run on the East Coast Main line to and from London King’s Cross in the future.

In 2014, the public were asked whether they would prefer for the new junction to ‘dive under’ or ‘fly over’ the East Coast Main Line, with 69 percent of respondents saying they preferred the ‘dive under’ option.

There will be four public events to allow residents to see the plans, and have their say.

Steve Hughes, area director for Network Rail said: “We’re investing millions of pounds on the East Coast Main Line to allow us in the future to run more trains on a more reliable network, which is all part of our Railway Upgrade Plan. The Werrington Grade Separation is a big part of that, and our teams are looking forward to meeting with residents and communities living nearby in the coming weeks and discussing the options for the new dive under.”

The details for the sessions are:

Wednesday 7 September 2016 – Werrington Village Centre, Church Street, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6QE – 3pm-7pm

Saturday 10 September 2016 – William Law School/Emmanuel Church Hall, Twelvetree Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 5DT – 10:30am - 2:30pm

Thursday 15 September 2016 – The Barn Youth Centre, Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 5DU – 2:30pm - 6:30pm

Friday 16 September 2016 – Werrington Village Centre, Church Street, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6QE – 2pm - 5pm

The feedback period for any comments relating to the Werrington Grade Separation project is open from 7 September – 3 October 2016 and, if you are unable to attend the events, feedback can be submitted via a link on Network Rail’s website at www.networkrail.co.uk/east-coast-main-line/werrington-junction/ which will be live from 7 September.