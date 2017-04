A survey on Whittlesey Town Council’s Neighbourhood Plan has been sent to all homes in Whittlesey, Eastrea, Coates, Turves and Pondersbridge.

Surveys should be returned by April 14 to council offices at Grosvenor House, Grosvenor Road, Whittlesey, or completed at: http://www.whittleseytc.com/neighbourhood-plan/online-survey.