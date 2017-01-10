Have your say on March vision

Residents in March are being urged to have their say on a new vision for the future development of the town.

A public consultation has been launched on the document, which aims to give local communities greater influence on planning decisions in their area.

The plan, which was submitted to Fenland Council in November, is the first of its kind in the district.

A consultation began on Monday and residents have until February 20 to participate. The plan will then undergo an independent assessment, before a local referendum determines whether it is adopted or not.

If residents back it, the district council will have to take the plan into consideration when considering planning applications in March.

More details about the plan can be found at www.fenland.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning/submissions.

Printed copies can also be viewed at Fenland Hall in County Road, the Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street and March Town Hall.

Consultation forms can be emailed to Neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or posted to Neighbourhood Strategy (Planning Policy) Team, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March PE15 8NQ.