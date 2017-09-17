Women can have a go at firefighting activities as part of a myth busting event to demonstrate what it takes to be a modern firefighter.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) is putting on two Have A Go events on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, to encourage more women and people from a variety of backgrounds to consider firefighting as a career. The event at Huntingdon Fire Station will run over two days, and will be split into two sessions each day – 8.30am until 12noon and 12.30pm until 4pm, with the Friday morning and Saturday afternoon sessions being for women only. Those signing up can try out some of the activities that a firefighter needs to be able to do, and meet those who do the job. Laura Marshall, recruitment manager at CFRS, said: “There are still many myths around the role and what it takes to be a firefighter, such as being a certain height, it being a job for the boys, or needing big brawny muscles. But the truth is, none of these are true.”

To attend you must book in advance. Call 01480 444500 or email recruitment@cambsfire.gov.uk.