Have a go at fire-fighting at session

Women are being urged to ‘have a go’ at being a firefighter at a myth-busting session.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue are holding the event for women and other under-represented groups on October 13 and 14 at their Huntingdon HQ. Each day will have two sessions - 8.30am until 12noon and 12.30pm until 4pm - with the Friday morning and Saturday afternoon sessions being for women only. Those signing up can try out some of the activities that a firefighter needs to be able to do, meet those who do the job, and look at some of the equipment used in the role. To attend one of the sessions you must book in advance by calling 01480 444500.