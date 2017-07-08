Hampton Cricket Club strikes up partnership with city care home

Clayburn Court Care Home was approached by Hampton Cricket Club two weeks ago to see if they would like to assist with their cricket teas. In return for this, the members of the cricket club have offered their help for projects and events - as well as use of their facilities for any events too big for the care home gardens.

Staff and residents will be making sandwiches and cakes on a weekly basis and the members of the cricket club will collect them on a Saturday morning.

Sheila Fielding, home manager, said “It is great that we can work closely with the local community and for our residents to help with preparation of these refreshments. Many of our residents miss making food for themselves and their families, so this is a great chance for them to retain activities of daily living.”