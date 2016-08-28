Hampers from Tesco given to residents after theft of mobility scooters

Two residents from Martin Court in Werrington have received food hampers from their nearby Tesco store as a pick-me-up after their mobility scooters were stolen.

William Oak and Norman Cooke had their scooters stolen on August 13 and now struggle to get out.

The hampers were provided by Tesco Werrington and were presented by Sue Lane, the Community Champion, who said: “Norman and William were overwhelmed with their hampers, Norman had a few tears of joy. They were very grateful for what they received as it wasn’t expected.

“The team at Tesco Werrington were happy to help.”

Team members from Tesco were at Martin Court after partnering with the Peterborough Open Awards Centre to transform the garden space on offer to the residents.

Sue added: “We have brought all the equipment and items we need for the project so we can help make it nice for the residents.

“It is nice as a store to get out into the community to help people who need it, especially as they are regular customers.

Peterborough boxer Cello Renda also turned up to help and said: “I think it is very important to give back to the community. The National Citizens Service have also come to help and it is nice to see young people playing bingo with the residents and helping out in the garden.”