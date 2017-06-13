Hamerton Zoo Park to reopen this week after zookeeper is tragically killed by tiger

Hamerton Zoo Park will reopen this week following the tragic death of one of its zookeepers at the end of May.

Rosa King, 34, died at Hamerton Zoo Park, near Huntingdon, on Monday May 29 in what was described as a “freak accident” by the zoo.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a serious incident at the site at 11.15am and that a tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Ms King was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, Tuesday June 13, Hamerton Zoo Park confirmed that following an inspection by Huntingdonshire District Council, the attraction will reopen to the public this Friday, June 16. Zoo bosses said this decision has been supported by the family of Rosa King.

They have also confirmed the tiger involved in the zookeeper’s death will not be put down.

Following her death, Ms King’s family said she “lived and breathed a vocation that meant the world to her”.

A photo of Rosa released by her family

Andrea King, her mother, paid tribute to her, saying of her dedication to her job: “She wouldn’t have done anything else, it’s what she has always done, it’s what she has always loved.”