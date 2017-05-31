Hamerton Zoo Park to remain closed as investigation into zookeeper’s death enters new stage

Hamerton Zoo Park where zookeeper Rosa King was killed by a tiger on Monday will remain closed “for the time being.”

Police have confirmed that their investigation is over and the incident is “not suspicious.”

An investigation has now been launched by Huntingdonshire District Council, the licensing authority.

Hamerton Zoo said in a statement: “It is with huge regret that we confirm that Rosa King, a senior zoo keeper who was an invaluable and highly respected member of our team, died on Monday morning after entering a tiger enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Rosa’s family and friends, many of whom worked alongside her at the zoo.

“We are co-operating fully with the investigation that is currently being conducted by Huntingdonshire District Council Environmental Health Department.”

Hamerton Zoo is to remain closed “for the time being”

