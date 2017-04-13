Hamerton Zoo Park set to re-open after animals rescued in stable block fire

Hamerton Zoo Park will re-open on Good Friday after animals had to be moved to safety when a blaze broke out in a stable block.

Staff evacuated goats and rabbits from a wooden workshop building which was also used for storage during the incident this morning (Thursday, March 13).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire Service said one person was treated for smoke inhalation and no animals were injured. It’s believed the fire was caused by faulty electrical equipment.

Fire crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Huntingdon, St Neots and Papworth attended the fire which was quickly brought under control.

A post on the zoo park’s Facebook page said: “Hello everyone. Unfortunately we will not be able to open again today. We have lost an entire stable block and have a lot of clearing up to do to make it safe for you all again. We will be open at 10am tomorrow (Good Friday, March 14) as normal.

“Staff managed to rescue the rabbits and goats before the fire took hold and we were able to move all the parrots once the firefighters had the fire under control, and are now under veterinary supervision.

“We thank everyone who was here this morning for their understanding and we apologise to everyone who arrived just to be turned away.”

Hamerton Zoo, near Sawtry, is a popular attraction and is renowned for its ‘Land of the Tiger’ exhibit which is home to a number of tigers including white Bengal tigers.

The zoo is open every day of the year (except Christmas Day & Boxing Day) and it is understood the fire will not affect opening over the Easter weekend.