Halle’s dream close after all-star ice hockey match

An all-star ice hockey match has brought the dream of life-changing surgery for a four-year-old girl a step closer.

The huge £55,000 total needed to bring comfort to Halle Heriot of Fenside Drive, Newborough, is now just £10,000 away after ice hockey players past and present came together at Planet Ice in Bretton on Saturday.

Peterborough Pirates Vets v Halles All Stars at Planet Ice EMN-170625-085533009

Halle’s dad Tim, a former Peterborough Pirates player, was part of the Halle’s All Star team, alongside Elite League player Craig Peacock, which took on the Peterborough Vets side. The final score of 6-4 to the Vets in front of 500 people was less important than the £3,000 raised for Halle who has cerebral palsy.

Tim, wife Fran, and son Theo are fundraising for Halle to receive selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery and physiotherapy to banish her pain and enable her to walk unaided. Tim, who has not played competitively for 10 years, said: “It felt really good to be out there and the camaraderie was very good. The ice hockey family came together.

“We are overwhelmed. When we set out to fundraise we thought if we could do it in two years that’s good. To be five months down the line and be £10,000 away from the goal is mindblowing.”

Tim and Fran wanted to thank Jon Cotton, Lee Muxlow and Tina Allen for helping to put the event on.

Peterborough Pirates Vets v Halles All Stars at Planet Ice. Fundraisers Jackie Kynaston, Diane Scott, Dee Salisbury, Tina Allen and Anna Cannixxaro EMN-170625-085545009

A quiz night for Halle is being held at Newborough Village Hall, Guntons Lane, at 7pm on Saturday, July 8. Tickets are £5 and players can bring their own food and drink. To donate towards Halle’s treatment, visit: www.treeofhope.org.uk/halleswish/.