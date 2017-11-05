Half way for heart campaign

A charity campaign to raise enough money to buy a crucial piece of kit to help children with heart problems has reached a major milestone.
Farooq Mohammed has been running the campaign to raise enough money to buy the Cardiac Echo machine for Peterborough City Hospital. The machine, which costs £70,000, will diagnose heart problems in youngsters.
To raise the money, Mr Farooq - who has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his charity work - has been holding special charity nights at his restaurant, Maharani’s in Hampton on Wednesdays, as well as a special ‘privilege’ menu for the rest of the week. The campaign has now raised £35,000, and he presented the cheque to Sam Hunt and Dr Tim Jones at Peterborough City Hospital this month.
