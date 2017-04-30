Half-marathon kit supports Ghana athletes

Leftover t-shirts, medals and bibs from the Great Eastern Run have once again been sent to Ghana to inspire young athletes in the African country.

The donations from the city half-marathon were made by Ernest Mensah-Sekyere, team leader of Peterborough City Council’s beadles who are often the first point of contact for visitors to the Town Hall.

Ernest (52) said: “These items for the young athletes do not only motivate and increase their self-esteem but also bring hope that someone far away cares for them.”

The donations were made to the Ntriwaa School Complex in Bechem, which is in the Brong-Ahafo region of the country. And in return Ernest, of Whitsed Street, Eastfield, was presented with a plaque for Peterborough’s contribution to sport at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The council officer also financially supports projects in Ghana to bring clean water through boreholes to rural villages and provides sports kits, books and pencils to school children at an orphanage.

The council has been twinned with Kumasi Metropolitan Council, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, since 2015, with the Peterborough authority helping Kumasi stage its first ever fun run.

Ernest is appealing for donations from local residents and businesses. To contact him, email: Emensetch49@gmail.com.